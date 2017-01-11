Naples police search for a distraction burglarsa
Distraction burglary is what happens with one criminal approaches a residence and distracts the homeowner while another goes inside to commit the crime. Jack Thomas and his wife, Midge, on Tuesday became the latest victims of the third distraction burglary in the city of Naples since Dec. 22. Midge Thomas said two men came to their house posing as plumbers and asked to examine a faucet.
