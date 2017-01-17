Naples man arrested after trying to m...

Naples man arrested after trying to meet up with young girl

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

A Naples man who allegedly wanted to hook up with a little girl instead met up with Lee County deputies. Investigators said 26-year-old William Vega rode his bike for over an hour in an effort to have sex with a 12-year-old he believed lived in Bonita Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March on Washington to draw thousands 5 hr Apolo 2
News 26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b... 5 hr Apolo 3
Available in America for the first time since t... 5 hr Apolo 8
Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14) Jan 12 Miracle 6
moving here what are areas to avoid Jan 6 new here 1
Question about Golden Gate Parkway. Dec 30 Naples native 2
New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16) Dec 30 Naples native 3
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC