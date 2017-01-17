Naples man arrested after trying to meet up with young girl
A Naples man who allegedly wanted to hook up with a little girl instead met up with Lee County deputies. Investigators said 26-year-old William Vega rode his bike for over an hour in an effort to have sex with a 12-year-old he believed lived in Bonita Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|5 hr
|Apolo
|2
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|5 hr
|Apolo
|3
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|5 hr
|Apolo
|8
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Jan 12
|Miracle
|6
|moving here what are areas to avoid
|Jan 6
|new here
|1
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC