Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself on woman following assault
Aroused by a physical confrontation between a woman and his ex-girlfriend, a Naples attorney is facing criminal charges for allegedly pleasuring himself on the woman following the assault, then preventing her from reporting it. Jon Douglass Parrish, 53, is facing charges of false imprisonment, tampering with a witness, victim or informant, and domestic violence battery.
