Some doctors caution use of high-tech baby monitors - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida "I thought I was going to be an anxious wreck and I would for sure need something like this," said her mother, Carissa Williams. She's talking about a baby monitor she got ahead of Juliet's birth.
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|17 hr
|Cettman
|72
|police everywhere
|Jan 25
|me
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 24
|Cuban Coffee
|5
|Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|Jan 20
|Apolo
|3
