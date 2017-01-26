Medical privacy protected under FMLA: Court
An employer violated the Family Medical Leave Act when an employee's FMLA request, which included his personal medical information, was revealed to co-workers who then teased him about it, says a court ruling. In June, 2015, Scott Holtrey, an employee of the Collier County Board of County Commissioners in Naples, Florida, developed a chronic and serious health condition with his genitourinary system, according to a ruling by the U.S. District Court in Fort Myers, Florida, in Scott Holtrey v.
