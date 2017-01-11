Katharine, great white shark, off...

A massive female great white shark that was located off Southwest Florida in 2014 has been found again, this time off the east coast of the state. Katharine, who tips the scales at 2,300 pounds, is one of dozens of sharks that have been tagged and tracked by OCEARCH , a collective of marine biologists who follow sharks and report their findings to other scientists and the public.

