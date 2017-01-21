In Memory of Anna Marie Engler

In Memory of Anna Marie Engler

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Coastal Breeze News

Anna Marie Engler, 82, died Sunday, December 18, 2016 in Naples, Florida, near her home in Marco Island, Florida, where she enjoyed many years of warm weather, made wonderful friendships and was able to enjoy life volunteering her time to the library, enjoying her passion of reading and traveling. Anna also lived in Old Tappan, New Jersey for many years where she raised her children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March on Washington to draw thousands Sat Edith 4
News Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit... Sat Edith 2
News Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples Sat Edith 2
News Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o... Sat Edith 2
News 26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b... Jan 20 Apolo 3
Available in America for the first time since t... Jan 20 Apolo 8
Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14) Jan 12 Miracle 6
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Collier County was issued at January 23 at 2:25AM EST

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,177,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC