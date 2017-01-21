In Memory of Anna Marie Engler

Anna Marie Engler, 82, died Sunday, December 18, 2016 in Naples, Florida, near her home in Marco Island, Florida, where she enjoyed many years of warm weather, made wonderful friendships and was able to enjoy life volunteering her time to the library, enjoying her passion of reading and traveling. Anna also lived in Old Tappan, New Jersey for many years where she raised her children.

