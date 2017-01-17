Home of the Month: Luxe Plus
This Mediterranean beauty features seven bedrooms, nine full and two half-bathrooms, and plenty of space to entertain all along 137 feet of gorgeous beach front. hey say living well is the best revenge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o...
|1 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples
|1 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit...
|1 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|1 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|3
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|22 hr
|Apolo
|3
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|22 hr
|Apolo
|8
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Jan 12
|Miracle
|6
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC