Google +
Tax cuts, deregulation and more federal spending advocated by the incoming Trump administration are a classic remedy for economic stagnation and long unemployment lines. But that medicine may be too strong for an economy that has grown for eight years, with wages now rising and the jobless rate near what many economists consider "full" employment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Jan 16
|mannies 500 other...
|7
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|Jan 16
|mannies accountant
|2
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 15
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Jan 12
|Miracle
|6
|moving here what are areas to avoid
|Jan 6
|new here
|1
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC