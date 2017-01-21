Garrett Richter Promoted
With his term as Florida state senator complete, Mr. Richter will now lead the day-to-day operations of First Florida Integrity Bank. His promotion to Chief Executive Officer will provide consistency in the leadership direction of the bank.
