Garrett Richter Promoted

Garrett Richter Promoted

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Coastal Breeze News

With his term as Florida state senator complete, Mr. Richter will now lead the day-to-day operations of First Florida Integrity Bank. His promotion to Chief Executive Officer will provide consistency in the leadership direction of the bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o... 10 hr Cuban Coffee 1
News Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples 10 hr Cuban Coffee 1
News Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit... 10 hr Cuban Coffee 1
News Women's March on Washington to draw thousands 10 hr Cuban Coffee 3
News 26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b... Fri Apolo 3
Available in America for the first time since t... Fri Apolo 8
Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14) Jan 12 Miracle 6
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Collier County was issued at January 21 at 7:18PM EST

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,326 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC