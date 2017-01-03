Fun and Sun in Naples, Florida
After a great start to our Naples, Florida vacation at the Edgewater Beach Hotel , we woke up the next morning to see that the waters from the Gulf of Mexico had ebbed to reveal a series of sand bars. So before breakfast we had fun exploring those areas along the white sanded beach to find birds, as well as crabs and beautiful shells that were now easier to discover.
