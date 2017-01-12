Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Speaks in Naples About New Book
Here was Bret Baier, Fox News chief political anchor, staying in the Eisenhower cabin, and he realized he really didn't know enough about the 34th president. "If I didn't know enough, other people my generation and younger certainly didn't know," the part-time Naples resident says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|Sun
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Sun
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Jan 12
|Miracle
|6
|moving here what are areas to avoid
|Jan 6
|new here
|1
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC