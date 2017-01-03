Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting suspect named as Esteban Santiago-Ruiz: what we know so far
The shooter, who killed five people in the airport baggage claim, has been named as Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, from New Jersey but who had lived in Alaska Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, said to be an army reservist who had served in Iraq, calmly walked up to his victims and shot them in the head at the baggage reclaim area. Witnesses said he ran out of bullets before being seized by police, who arrived on the scene in under a minute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving here what are areas to avoid
|9 hr
|new here
|1
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Thu
|Thomasrakoski
|5
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC