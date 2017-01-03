Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting susp...

Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting suspect named as Esteban Santiago-Ruiz: what we know so far

The shooter, who killed five people in the airport baggage claim, has been named as Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, from New Jersey but who had lived in Alaska Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, said to be an army reservist who had served in Iraq, calmly walked up to his victims and shot them in the head at the baggage reclaim area. Witnesses said he ran out of bullets before being seized by police, who arrived on the scene in under a minute.

