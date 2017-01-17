Fate of Collier County to Miami bike ...

Fate of Collier County to Miami bike path uncertain

The Collier Metropolitan Planning Organization will have to decide if it wants to keep plans alive to build a 75-mile bike path from Naples to Miami. The Daily News reports the project has been in the county's long-range plans for years, although it's unclear how soon it could move forward.

