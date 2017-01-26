Fatal crash blocks busy Collier road
There is also a water main break at this intersection as well as a couple miles north at Immokalee Road. The highly contagious norovirus is tearing through the country, and health officials are worried Southwest Florida could see an outbreak.
Comments
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|23 hr
|Cettman
|72
|police everywhere
|Jan 25
|me
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 24
|Cuban Coffee
|5
|Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|Jan 20
|Apolo
|3
