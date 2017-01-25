Diversity on display with Oscar nominations
"La La Land" danced its way into hallowed Hollywood territory Tuesday morning, taking home a record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations. Along with Best Picture, it also grabbed bids for Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, the film's music and for its writer-director Damien Chazelle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|police everywhere
|1 hr
|me
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Tue
|Cuban Coffee
|5
|Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|Jan 20
|Apolo
|3
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Jan 20
|Apolo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC