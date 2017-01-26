Deputies warn residents as gunman spo...

Deputies warn residents as gunman spotted near Collier home

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Collier County deputies asked for residents in three East Naples residents to remain indoors as authorities search for a man who fired at them late Friday. This notice was posted around 3:45 p.m. Saturday and includes residents of Quail Roost, Treasure Cove, and Fiddlers Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) 17 hr Cettman 72
police everywhere Jan 25 me 1
News Women's March on Washington to draw thousands Jan 24 Cuban Coffee 5
News Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit... Jan 21 Edith 2
News Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples Jan 21 Edith 2
News Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o... Jan 21 Edith 2
News 26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b... Jan 20 Apolo 3
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,358,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC