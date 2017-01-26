Deputies warn residents as gunman spotted near Collier home
Collier County deputies asked for residents in three East Naples residents to remain indoors as authorities search for a man who fired at them late Friday. This notice was posted around 3:45 p.m. Saturday and includes residents of Quail Roost, Treasure Cove, and Fiddlers Creek.
