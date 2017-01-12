Collier distraction burglaries may be part of statewide ring
There have been five homes targeted in Collier County in just three weeks. The crooks pretend to be maintenance workers then swipe valuables once they get inside the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Thu
|Miracle
|6
|moving here what are areas to avoid
|Jan 6
|new here
|1
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC