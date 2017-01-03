Collier County, FL, Imposes 1-Year Ban on Self-Storage Along Stretch of U.S. Highway 41

Commissioners in Collier County, Fla., have placed a year-long ban on self-storage and several other land uses along a 7-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 41, near the Naples, Fla., city limit. The development moratorium also includes car washes, gas stations and pawn shops, while the county works on a plan to lure hotels, restaurants and retail to the area, according to the source.

