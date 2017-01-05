Collier County Embraces Kindness Awareness

Having a conversation with Bob Latruba, the supporter of One Million Acts of Kindness and The Kindness Bus is like looking into a gentle heart, filled with compassion and dedication to his cause: Stop Bullying - Be Kind. His mission, ever since the shooting at Virginia Tech on April 17, 2007, is to touch as many lives as he can and encourage each to perform One Million Acts of Kindness in their lifetimes.

