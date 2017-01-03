Cape Coral pair arrested for heroin possession
A tip of a suspicious vehicle outside a gas station led to the arrest of a pair of Cape Coral residents found with heroin and a loaded gun. Officers pulled over the car due to driving with high beams and found the gun, heroin, heroin kit and Suboxone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving here what are areas to avoid
|Jan 6
|new here
|1
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Jan 5
|Thomasrakoski
|5
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC