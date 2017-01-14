Cape Coral man accused of molesting young girl
A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a little girl for years, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said. Ariel Cruz, of 2 N.E. 17th Ave. in Cape Coral, is facing two counts of sexual battery and two counts of lewd and lascivious battery with a victim younger than 12 years old after being accused of sexually abusing a Naples girl he babysat for nearly two years.
Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
