Cape Coral man accused of molesting young girl

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a little girl for years, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said. Ariel Cruz, of 2 N.E. 17th Ave. in Cape Coral, is facing two counts of sexual battery and two counts of lewd and lascivious battery with a victim younger than 12 years old after being accused of sexually abusing a Naples girl he babysat for nearly two years.

