Bodies found in burned out car identified as Naples brothers
Collier County deputies have identified the two bodies found in a burned out car last week in Golden Gate Estates. The bodies of Christopher Patrick Hunter, 36, and Thomas Anthony Hunter, 41, both of 180 13th St. N.W., were found on Wednesday inside a vehicle that caught fire along 20th Avenue Northwest.
