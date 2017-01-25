Betuliaa s The French Opens to Much Fanfare
That's the case with chef Vincenzo Betulia's The French Brasserie Rustique , which had several parties last week in anticipation of its opening on Jan. 24. It's a departure, for sure, from his rustic Italian food at Osteria Tulia and Bar Tulia, just a few steps eastward on Fifth Avenue South. But he's built a reputation for taking unique approaches to simple, classic dishes - and he'll be applying that here.
