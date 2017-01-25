Betuliaa s The French Opens to Much F...

Betuliaa s The French Opens to Much Fanfare

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Gulfshore Life

That's the case with chef Vincenzo Betulia's The French Brasserie Rustique , which had several parties last week in anticipation of its opening on Jan. 24. It's a departure, for sure, from his rustic Italian food at Osteria Tulia and Bar Tulia, just a few steps eastward on Fifth Avenue South. But he's built a reputation for taking unique approaches to simple, classic dishes - and he'll be applying that here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
police everywhere 5 hr me 1
News Women's March on Washington to draw thousands Tue Cuban Coffee 5
News Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit... Jan 21 Edith 2
News Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples Jan 21 Edith 2
News Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o... Jan 21 Edith 2
News 26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b... Jan 20 Apolo 3
Available in America for the first time since t... Jan 20 Apolo 8
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,789 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC