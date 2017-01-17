Aviance Capital Partners, LLC Buys Ex...

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond, Equifax ...

Naples, FL, based Investment company Aviance Capital Partners, LLC buys Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond, Equifax Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond, Anadarko Petroleum Corp, sells MGM Resorts International, Cigna Corp, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond, Kronos Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

