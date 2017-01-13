Airport shooting survivor shielded stranger from gunfire
Tony Bartosiewicz called his children to let them know he was alive after shots were fired at the Fort Lauderdale airport. What he didn't tell them was that he used his body to shield a woman he didn't know.
