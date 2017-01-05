A Full Plate for City Council in the Year Ahead
The Marco Island City Council has before it a number of challenges and opportunities as it enters 2017. Those members and city staff will have their plates full during the next several months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving here what are areas to avoid
|1 hr
|new here
|1
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Thu
|Thomasrakoski
|5
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC