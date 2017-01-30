$2M in fraud lands Naples man 11 years in prison
A 49-year-old Naples man was sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft on Monday. Court documents say between February 2013 and July 2014, Ihm posed as executives of a number of companies out of Jacksonville and Sarasota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|13 hr
|Edith
|6
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jan 28
|Cettman
|72
|police everywhere
|Jan 25
|me
|1
|Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|Jan 20
|Apolo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC