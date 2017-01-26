26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction breakfast
Some of the best teachers in Collier County were honored Monday at the annual Teachers of Distinction breakfast in Naples. "In my life, you know, the biggest way I can impact you is educating you," said Golden Gate High School teacher John Krupp.
