$11K in outboard parts stolen from Naples boats 18 mins ago

Burglars targeted several boats in Naples on Sunday, stealing $11,000 worth of outboard motor parts. It happened to boats docked at a cove off the Gordon River near Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41. George Miserendino said his boat was one of several boats targeted by thieves two years earlier in nearby Mariner's Cove.

