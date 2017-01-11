$11K in outboard parts stolen from Na...

$11K in outboard parts stolen from Naples boats 18 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: FOX 4 Now

Burglars targeted several boats in Naples on Sunday, stealing $11,000 worth of outboard motor parts. It happened to boats docked at a cove off the Gordon River near Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41. George Miserendino said his boat was one of several boats targeted by thieves two years earlier in nearby Mariner's Cove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX 4 Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Available in America for the first time since t... Mon mannies 500 other... 7
News 26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b... Mon mannies accountant 2
News Women's March on Washington to draw thousands Jan 15 Cuban Coffee 1
Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14) Jan 12 Miracle 6
moving here what are areas to avoid Jan 6 new here 1
Question about Golden Gate Parkway. Dec 30 Naples native 2
New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16) Dec 30 Naples native 3
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,535 • Total comments across all topics: 278,003,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC