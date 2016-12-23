Stock Homes in Fiddler's

Stock Signature Homes also recently sold out two other single-family villages at Fiddler's Creek: Majorca, an intimate enclave of 19 classic Mediterranean homes, and Isla del Sol, a village of 34 custom-estate residences. Located on Collier Boulevard on the way to Marco Island, Fiddler's Creek is an award-winning residential community in Naples, Florida.

