Red tide bloom lingering in Southwest Florida
Many people in Southwest Florida enjoy a different kind of white Christmas on the beaches. However, red tide continues to linger throughout the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 22
|Penguinface
|2
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 10
|Frank Gannucci
|1
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
|Strange & Unusual - Girl: Mom Forced Genitalia ... (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Big Dangling Raison
|34
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Cicci
|71
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC