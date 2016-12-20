Naples councilman wants city to charge for beach parking
The city has 49 percent of the beach parking spots in the county and should be better compensated for them, Naples city councilman Doug Finlay said in a statement. Finlay wants the city to charge residents $50 a year for beach parking stickers, which would generate nearly $6 million a year for Collier County.
