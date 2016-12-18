Man robbed at gunpoint near Ritz-Carl...

Man robbed at gunpoint near Ritz-Carlton in North Naples

Sunday Dec 18

A man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint Sunday at Gulfshore Boulevard and Southbay Drive near The Ritz-Carlton, a Collier County Sheriff's deputy said. The accused robber is at large and is believed to have left the scene in a green Jeep Cherokee SUV, according to the sheriff's office.

