Man arrested for launching brake pads into vehicles in Naples

Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing car parts at two vehicles, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said. Bryan Gomez is facing two felony charges of shooting a missile into a dwelling after he was accused of throwing brake pads into the windshields of a car and a bus.

