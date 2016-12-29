Golden Gate, Port Charlotte Kmarts to close
The stores, at 4955 Golden Gate Parkway in Golden Gate near Naples and 19400 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte, are among more than 30 Sears and Kmarts that will shut their doors between late March and mid-April. Six other Kmarts will close across Florida, a half-dozen employees told Business Insider.
