Collier seeks grant to add sidewalks near two schools
A school in Immokalee said 85 percent of its students walk to class but they don't have a sidewalk to use. Students attending Shadowlawn Elementary in East Naples are forced to walk just feet from traffic on nearby Linwood Avenue to get and from school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
