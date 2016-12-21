Collier County says no to convenience shops for 1 year
Collier County commissioners voted Thursday to impose a one-year moratorium on gas stations, self-storage facilities, pawn shops and car washes opening on Tamiami Trail from Palm Street to Price Street. The decision makes people like Christina Nabozny happy.
