Collier County man tased, arrested after attempted burglary
A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to burglarizing a home in Black Bear Ridge community, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said. Ryan Pognany, of Naples, was caught and tased by deputies after a doorbell video showed him trying to break into a home.
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|Penguinface
|2
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 10
|Frank Gannucci
|1
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov 23
|zawyet
|3
|Strange & Unusual - Girl: Mom Forced Genitalia ... (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Big Dangling Raison
|34
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Cicci
|71
