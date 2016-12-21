Collier County couple victim of road rage
A Collier County couple fell victim to extreme road rage when an upset driver followed them for miles before pointing what they thought was gun at them. ABC7 obtained exclusive cell phone video of Sunday's incident, where a woman can be heard screaming, "Keep driving, babe."
