Bicyclist hospitalized in latest SWFL hit-and-run

A bicyclist is recovering at the hospital with head injuries after being injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said. The driver of a red SUV is believed to have left the bicyclist in the street, deputies said, but the bicycle was not at the scene.

