2 SWFL Kmart stores to close
A Kmart spokesperson said the stores - on Golden Gate Parkway in Naples and Cochran Boulevard in Port Charlotte - will close in mid-April. "We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced," said Howard Reifs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
|Strange & Unusual - Girl: Mom Forced Genitalia ... (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Big Dangling Raison
|34
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Cicci
|71
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC