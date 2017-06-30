More frustration than action at the C...

More frustration than action at the Capitol

Shortly after the House convened, House Speaker Mike Madigan announced that while talks would continue behind the scenes, no votes on the major outstanding issues, including a budget, are expected Saturday or Sunday. As Madigan left the floor, State Rep. Grant Wehrli shouted at him, "Speaker Junk!" in reference to the state's looming junk bond status, this being the first day of the new fiscal year and no clarity on what to expect.

