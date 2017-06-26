Woodridge Sam's Club closing at end o...

Woodridge Sam's Club closing at end of month

Many Sam's Club shoppers were turned away Wednesday in Woodridge as management closed for the day to tell employees the store will be shuttered permanently at the end of the month. The membership-only bulk retailer, which opened in 1993 at 7300 Woodward Ave., will reopen for business Thursday and continue operating through June 30. The new hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sam's spokeswoman Amy Wyatt-Moore said the decision to close the Woodridge store came "after a careful and thoughtful review process."

