Water Street in Naperville revives dormant block
Gathered Friday evening on what used to be the "other side of the river" -- the not-so-scenic side with a car wash and a gas pump and a lumber dealership -- more than 300 people in Naperville celebrated a development that has transformed the scene for decades to come. The Water Street District was 10 years and $93 million in the making, with countless hours of public meetings, deliberation and construction along the way.
