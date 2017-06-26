Thanks for support of Jeanine literac...

Thanks for support of Jeanine literacy run

Thursday Jun 22

A very special thank you to all who made the 5K G.L.O.W. Run in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, a fantastic success! Once again we were overwhelmed by the tremendous turnout. There were 1,600 runners/walkers, many with glow items and costumes, and many more children and adults cheering them on and enjoying the fun-filled evening of music, dancing, food and refreshments.

