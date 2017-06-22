Students from St. Charles, Batavia am...

Students from St. Charles, Batavia among cadets picked for military academies

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

Want to make sure you receive the latest local news? We've got you covered! Get the best in local news, sports, community events, with focus on what's coming up for the weekend. Weekly mail subscription offers Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports, weather, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Viva la Raza putos Sun Sweaty taco luv 2
Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11) Sun Jonetan Andrade 8
Route 66 Dirt Track Sun Racer 1
DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di... Jun 24 Unholy f-er 6
News Drug dealer turned in by potential customer sen... (Jun '13) Jun 23 Dr Thrax 11
News Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ... Jun 12 frogcycle 1
Living Life With Guilt Jun 5 Laughing at YOU 5
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC