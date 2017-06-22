Students from St. Charles, Batavia among cadets picked for military academies
Want to make sure you receive the latest local news? We've got you covered! Get the best in local news, sports, community events, with focus on what's coming up for the weekend. Weekly mail subscription offers Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports, weather, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Viva la Raza putos
|Sun
|Sweaty taco luv
|2
|Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Jonetan Andrade
|8
|Route 66 Dirt Track
|Sun
|Racer
|1
|DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di...
|Jun 24
|Unholy f-er
|6
|Drug dealer turned in by potential customer sen... (Jun '13)
|Jun 23
|Dr Thrax
|11
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|Jun 12
|frogcycle
|1
|Living Life With Guilt
|Jun 5
|Laughing at YOU
|5
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC