ShrinersFest Pilot Has Fun in Washout
Heavy rain brought ShrinersFest airshow practice to a grinding halt Friday morning, and prevented people on Riverside Drive some their first glimpse at the planes, but it did not stop pilots and fans from having fun. The show must go on for a group of kids at the Evansville Children's Museum summer camp, getting up close and personal at Tri-State Aero.
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Viva la Raza putos
|Sun
|Sweaty taco luv
|2
|Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Jonetan Andrade
|8
|Route 66 Dirt Track
|Sun
|Racer
|1
|DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di...
|Sat
|Unholy f-er
|6
|Drug dealer turned in by potential customer sen... (Jun '13)
|Jun 23
|Dr Thrax
|11
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|Jun 12
|frogcycle
|1
|Living Life With Guilt
|Jun 5
|Laughing at YOU
|5
