Naperville Welcomes Ucp Seguin Participants with Open Arms
Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico welcomes Rose Fulsang, with her parents Robert and Karen, to her new group home in Naperville.Kelley Currier UCP Seguin of Greater Chicago's newest Community Integrated Living Arrangement in Naperville is a place to call home for four young women with developmental disabilities from DuPage County. This Naperville group home is one of 75 such homes run by UCP Seguin in 29 communities around the Greater Chicago area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Viva la Raza putos
|Sun
|Sweaty taco luv
|2
|Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Jonetan Andrade
|8
|Route 66 Dirt Track
|Sun
|Racer
|1
|DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di...
|Jun 24
|Unholy f-er
|6
|Drug dealer turned in by potential customer sen... (Jun '13)
|Jun 23
|Dr Thrax
|11
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|Jun 12
|frogcycle
|1
|Living Life With Guilt
|Jun 5
|Laughing at YOU
|5
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC