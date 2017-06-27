Naperville Welcomes Ucp Seguin Partic...

Naperville Welcomes Ucp Seguin Participants with Open Arms

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico welcomes Rose Fulsang, with her parents Robert and Karen, to her new group home in Naperville.Kelley Currier UCP Seguin of Greater Chicago's newest Community Integrated Living Arrangement in Naperville is a place to call home for four young women with developmental disabilities from DuPage County. This Naperville group home is one of 75 such homes run by UCP Seguin in 29 communities around the Greater Chicago area.

