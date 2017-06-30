Monarch Landing property owner wants to sell some of its land
The company that owns the Monarch Landing property straddling the Naperville-Warrenville border is looking to sell roughly 24 acres that once was a part of the senior living campus at Route 59 and Ferry Road. To make the deal possible, Naperville Senior Care LLC wants the DuPage County Board to approve a plan to remove the vacant land from a special taxing district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Is The COWARD
|1 hr
|U R an embarrassment
|1
|Viva la Raza putos
|Wed
|Jethro
|3
|Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11)
|Jun 25
|Jonetan Andrade
|8
|Route 66 Dirt Track
|Jun 25
|Racer
|1
|DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di...
|Jun 24
|Unholy f-er
|6
|Drug dealer turned in by potential customer sen... (Jun '13)
|Jun 23
|Dr Thrax
|11
|Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ...
|Jun 12
|frogcycle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC