Monarch Landing property owner wants to sell some of its land

The company that owns the Monarch Landing property straddling the Naperville-Warrenville border is looking to sell roughly 24 acres that once was a part of the senior living campus at Route 59 and Ferry Road. To make the deal possible, Naperville Senior Care LLC wants the DuPage County Board to approve a plan to remove the vacant land from a special taxing district.

